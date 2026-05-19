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Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Intrua Financial LLC cut its Palantir stake by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 4,132 shares and leaving it with 6,890 shares valued at about $1.225 million.
  • Palantir’s latest quarter showed strong operating momentum, with EPS of $0.33 and revenue of $1.63 billion, both beating analyst expectations; revenue jumped 84.7% year over year.
  • Despite some insider selling and mixed analyst ratings, Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company's stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,564,380.64. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $135.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.20.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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