Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,445 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,039 shares during the period. PFG Advisors' holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 14,245 shares of the company's stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company's stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55 North Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $145.97 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $143.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.36. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.35 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $349.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Phillip Securities cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $197.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

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