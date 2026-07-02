Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,823 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 42,173 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $222,143,000. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,322,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 7.8%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $125.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.42 and a 200-day moving average of $148.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Phillip Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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