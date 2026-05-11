Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,115 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,719 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% in the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 135.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,942 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $137.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business's 50 day moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.90 and a 12-month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Phillip Securities lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,672,795.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 219,421 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,976.12. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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