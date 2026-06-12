Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,236,100 shares of the company's stock after selling 290,900 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Swiss National Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of Palantir Technologies worth $1,108,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. DZ Bank began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Phillip Securities lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $131.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.68 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $139.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.94.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $114,050.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479,158.87. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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