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Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stake Raised by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its Palantir stake by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, buying 102,104 more shares and bringing its total to 868,865 shares worth about $154.4 million.
  • Other large institutional investors also added to their Palantir holdings, while hedge funds and institutions together owned about 45.65% of the stock. Vanguard, State Street, Invesco, Northern Trust, and Amundi all reported sizable positions.
  • Palantir continues to draw mixed Wall Street views, but analysts currently rate it a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $195.16. The company also posted strong quarterly results, including EPS of $0.33 on revenue of $1.63 billion, topping estimates and showing 84.7% year-over-year revenue growth.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Palantir Technologies.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,865 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 102,104 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 2.7% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $154,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,529 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,846,957,000 after purchasing an additional 769,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,564,380.64. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.16.

View Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $324.26 billion, a PE ratio of 151.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.76.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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