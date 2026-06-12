Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stock Holdings Lifted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,037 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 121,563 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Andra AP fonden's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $68,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $131.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.94. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.68 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $114,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479,158.87. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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