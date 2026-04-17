Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stock Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,403 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,256 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company's stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $142.76 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.31 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $341.44 billion, a PE ratio of 226.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.68. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.33.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $197.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,672,795.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,340,976.12. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong AI/commercial traction — coverage highlights Palantir’s AIP and rapid U.S. commercial growth (big revenue beat and guidance tailwinds) that underpin the long‑term bull case for PLTR. Read More.

Strong AI/commercial traction — coverage highlights Palantir’s AIP and rapid U.S. commercial growth (big revenue beat and guidance tailwinds) that underpin the long‑term bull case for PLTR. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Political/contract tailwinds — praise from the White House / presidential social posts is renewing attention on Palantir’s role in defense and government programs, which can accelerate large, sticky contract flows. Read More.

Political/contract tailwinds — praise from the White House / presidential social posts is renewing attention on Palantir’s role in defense and government programs, which can accelerate large, sticky contract flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning mixed but constructive — DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating with a $180 target (meaning meaningful upside from current levels), reflecting their view that fundamentals are solid but valuation is stretched. Read More.

Analyst positioning mixed but constructive — DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating with a $180 target (meaning meaningful upside from current levels), reflecting their view that fundamentals are solid but valuation is stretched. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals and short‑term momentum noted — several pieces flag a possible technical breakout area after a multi‑month correction, signaling that traders are watching levels rather than fundamentals alone. Read More.

Technicals and short‑term momentum noted — several pieces flag a possible technical breakout area after a multi‑month correction, signaling that traders are watching levels rather than fundamentals alone. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Big headline drops and “buy the dip” debate — multiple outlets report a 30–35% pullback from peaks and question whether the stock is still priced for perfection, prompting profit‑taking and defensive positioning. Read More.

Big headline drops and “buy the dip” debate — multiple outlets report a 30–35% pullback from peaks and question whether the stock is still priced for perfection, prompting profit‑taking and defensive positioning. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bear case amplified by shorts and pundits — 247WallStreet and others lay out shorting arguments and comparisons to Intuit; prominent bears (e.g., Michael Burry) argue competition from Anthropic and valuation make PLTR vulnerable. Read More.

Bear case amplified by shorts and pundits — 247WallStreet and others lay out shorting arguments and comparisons to Intuit; prominent bears (e.g., Michael Burry) argue competition from Anthropic and valuation make PLTR vulnerable. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition and execution risk spotlighted — analysis pieces warn that intensifying AI competition and the challenge of scaling AIP pilots into large, repeatable deals are key downside catalysts investors are watching. Read More.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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