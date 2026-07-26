Pampa Energia S.A. $PAM Shares Acquired by Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM - Free Report) by 198.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,383 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 190,963 shares during the period. Pampa Energia makes up approximately 2.9% of Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.53% of Pampa Energia worth $25,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares in the last quarter. Fundamenta Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the fourth quarter valued at $23,496,000. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter valued at $4,861,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 1st quarter valued at $1,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Pampa Energia

In other news, Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,055,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,997,061.18. This trade represents a 6.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gustavo Mariani bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 1,566,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $127,487,377.60. This represents a 1.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,710,694 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,005 and sold 7,157,000 shares valued at $24,696,070. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pampa Energia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $86.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.19.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 20.31%.The company had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAM. Zacks Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pampa Energia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pampa Energia from $97.50 to $101.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pampa Energia has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAM

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina's largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina's power grid.

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