Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS is Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's 4th Largest Position

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 102.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,199 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 160,219 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver accounts for about 5.2% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned about 0.08% of Pan American Silver worth $17,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 574.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,518 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,499,343 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,728,000 after buying an additional 360,283 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 53.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAAS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.43.

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Pan American Silver Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PAAS opened at $43.08 on Monday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Pan American Silver's payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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