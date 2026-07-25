Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 140.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,100 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 281,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.24% of Bath & Body Works worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,445,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,504,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,785,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,390 shares of the company's stock worth $87,568,000 after buying an additional 1,580,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,443,312 shares of the company's stock worth $37,180,000 after buying an additional 1,312,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

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Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company's 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $32.32.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a net margin of 10.03%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Bath & Body Works's payout ratio is 22.47%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

Further Reading

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