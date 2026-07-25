Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 145.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher Tatnall sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total transaction of $174,608.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,143.25. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald M. Blumenstock sold 1,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.70, for a total transaction of $177,284.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,281.10. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,383. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley Financial raised Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 5.2%

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $134.10 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.76. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $193.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.03 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Axcelis Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Axcelis Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Axcelis Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Axcelis Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here