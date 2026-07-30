Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,840 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.1% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,737,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $18,179,719,000 after buying an additional 894,564 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 96,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 401,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $124,211,000 after acquiring an additional 95,972 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $370.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.66. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.61 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom reportedly signed a five-year, $200 billion agreement with Samsung covering memory chips, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and potentially advanced packaging. The deal could help solve a key constraint for Broadcom’s AI accelerators by securing critical memory supply and supporting long-term growth. Broadcom Just Signed a $200 Billion AI Agreement

Broadcom reportedly signed a five-year, covering memory chips, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and potentially advanced packaging. The deal could help solve a key constraint for Broadcom’s AI accelerators by securing critical memory supply and supporting long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors remain optimistic that Broadcom’s custom AI-chip business and relationships with hyperscale cloud providers can continue benefiting from infrastructure spending. Some valuation analysis indicates AVGO may be below estimated fair value based on discounted cash flow and earnings multiples despite its strong long-term appreciation. Is Broadcom Stock Below Fair Value After Its AI Deals?

Analysts and investors remain optimistic that Broadcom’s custom AI-chip business and relationships with hyperscale cloud providers can continue benefiting from infrastructure spending. Some valuation analysis indicates AVGO may be below estimated fair value based on discounted cash flow and earnings multiples despite its strong long-term appreciation. Neutral Sentiment: The Samsung agreement highlights both the scale of AI demand and the industry’s rising costs. While guaranteed memory access may support revenue, the size of the commitment could pressure margins, capital requirements, and returns if AI demand or customer orders weaken. Broadcom’s $200 Billion Samsung Deal

The Samsung agreement highlights both the scale of AI demand and the industry’s rising costs. While guaranteed memory access may support revenue, the size of the commitment could pressure margins, capital requirements, and returns if AI demand or customer orders weaken. Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks have continued to pull back amid fears that AI-related valuations and capital spending expectations have become excessive, creating a broader headwind for AVGO. Chip Stocks Extend Pullback Amid AI Bubble Fears

Chip stocks have continued to pull back amid fears that AI-related valuations and capital spending expectations have become excessive, creating a broader headwind for AVGO. Negative Sentiment: One analyst raised concerns about AI “backstop” arrangements involving Broadcom and Nvidia, warning that these structures could leave the companies with additional liabilities if customers do not meet expected commitments. AI Backstop Concerns

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,254,935.37. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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