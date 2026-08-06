Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 955.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,262 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Domino's Pizza during the second quarter worth about $3,183,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,594 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Domino's Pizza by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,964 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its position in Domino's Pizza by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,135 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Domino's Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $366.61 on Thursday. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $282.00 and a 1-year high of $469.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $317.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.15.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.86%.The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is 45.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino's Pizza

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 10,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.83, for a total value of $3,589,505.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,829 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,948.07. The trade was a 19.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 12,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.04, for a total transaction of $4,002,957.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,718.08. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,742 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,746 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Domino's Pizza from $421.00 to $359.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Domino's Pizza from $365.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $402.16.

View Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

See Also

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