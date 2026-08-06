Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 62.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 187,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $63,415,000 after acquiring an additional 72,393 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 38,598 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ThinkEquity restated a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 164,179 shares of company stock valued at $169,385,921 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $893.19 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $977.73 and its 200 day moving average is $653.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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