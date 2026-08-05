Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:TSM opened at $417.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $427.26 and a 200 day moving average of $385.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.70 and a 52 week high of $479.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shyue-Shyh Lin acquired 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.71 per share, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 28,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,169.99. This trade represents a 7.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,857 shares of company stock worth $1,240,154. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $496.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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