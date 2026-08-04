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Paramount Skydance Corporation $PSKY Shares Acquired by MTCO Ltd.

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Paramount Skydance logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MTCO Ltd. increased its Paramount Skydance stake by 21.4% in the second quarter, purchasing 1.35 million additional shares to reach 7.65 million shares worth approximately $75.4 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains substantial, with hedge funds and other institutions holding about 73% of PSKY shares; several major investors, including State Street, Invesco and Contrarius Group, recently initiated or expanded positions.
  • PSKY reported quarterly EPS of $0.23, exceeding the $0.15 analyst consensus, and declared a $0.05 quarterly dividend. However, analyst sentiment remains cautious, with an average “Reduce” rating and a $12 price target compared with the stock’s $8.22 opening price.
  • Interested in Paramount Skydance? Here are five stocks we like better.

MTCO Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY - Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,650,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the quarter. Paramount Skydance accounts for 28.4% of MTCO Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MTCO Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of Paramount Skydance worth $75,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSKY. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at approximately $524,371,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth $288,551,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Paramount Skydance by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd now owns 15,088,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221,622 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,539,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Paramount Skydance by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,573,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,388 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Skydance Stock Performance

Shares of PSKY stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Skydance Corporation will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Skydance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Paramount Skydance's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Paramount Skydance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Paramount Skydance from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Skydance currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSKY

Paramount Skydance Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Skydance Media Group Nasdaq: PSKY is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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