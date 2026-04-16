Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 249.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,984,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $8,838,879,000 after buying an additional 1,058,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,356,445,000 after buying an additional 1,855,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 11.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,143,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $818,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,618 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,075,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $770,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,901,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $672,062,000 after acquiring an additional 58,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 73.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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