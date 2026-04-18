Park Capital Management LLC WI Has $11.98 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Park Capital Management LLC WI trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,253 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 8.6% of Park Capital Management LLC WI's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Park Capital Management LLC WI's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $201.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $183.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.00. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.04 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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