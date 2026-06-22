Park National Corp OH Makes New Investment in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,098 shares of the shipping service provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $3,826,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,521,691 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $2,763,824,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,133,231 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $1,482,785,000 after purchasing an additional 318,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,778 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $1,443,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,898 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $853,372,000 after purchasing an additional 108,426 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. HSBC cut their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $289.89 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $443.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $367.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total value of $1,802,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. This trade represents a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total transaction of $7,493,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,110,229.35. This trade represents a 51.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $326.36 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.88 and a twelve month high of $345.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.13.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. FedEx's payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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