Park National Corp OH Purchases 8,147 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 161.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,203 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH's holdings in Nucor were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $2,729,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,294,187.90. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy J. Spicer sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,614,750. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 82,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,963,930 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $244.26 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $230.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.20. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $122.82 and a one year high of $270.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.41. Nucor had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nucor's dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

Nucor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $292.00 to $283.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nucor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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