Park National Corp OH Sells 16,406 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,209 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 16,406 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $86.67 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.20 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $180.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average of $88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

Key Headlines Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to strong-buy , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s utility scale, clean-energy portfolio, and earnings outlook.

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded to , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s utility scale, clean-energy portfolio, and earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated a Buy rating, citing potential synergy gains from the Dominion transaction and upside tied to rising power demand from data centers.

UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated a rating, citing potential synergy gains from the Dominion transaction and upside tied to rising power demand from data centers. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted NEE as a beneficiary of structural electricity demand growth, especially from artificial intelligence data centers, EV adoption, and the broader need for reliable baseload power.

Several recent articles highlighted as a beneficiary of structural electricity demand growth, especially from artificial intelligence data centers, EV adoption, and the broader need for reliable baseload power. Positive Sentiment: One analysis argued the stock could be undervalued based on the Dominion data-center story, suggesting investors may be underestimating future growth potential. NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Could Be 8.5% Undervalued on Its Dominion Data Center Story

One analysis argued the stock could be based on the Dominion data-center story, suggesting investors may be underestimating future growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also emphasized NextEra’s clean-energy expansion, renewables backlog, and stable cash flow generation, which support its long-term earnings growth profile. Will NextEra Gain by Generating Power From Multiple Clean Sources?

Coverage also emphasized NextEra’s clean-energy expansion, renewables backlog, and stable cash flow generation, which support its long-term earnings growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: The latest Zacks note said NEE recently outperformed the market in a single session, reflecting renewed interest, but the stock has still been under pressure over the prior month and quarter. NextEra Energy (NEE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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