Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. $PKOH Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,236,121 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 36,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 8.58% of Park-Ohio worth $29,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,015 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,699 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 512,601 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 435,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 21,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,439 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $39.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $553.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.90 million. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Park-Ohio's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PKOH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Park-Ohio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Park-Ohio from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Park-Ohio from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Park-Ohio

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Park-Ohio news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 2,290 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $87,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 184,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,846.58. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company's stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

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