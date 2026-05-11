Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Holdings Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Income Insurance Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $980.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,147.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,010.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PH stock opened at $878.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $940.31 and a 200-day moving average of $906.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $637.21 and a 12-month high of $1,034.96. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is 29.51%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total value of $2,066,825.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,658,227.40. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,664 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total transaction of $4,659,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,106,880. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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