Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NFSG Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 94.4% during the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,037.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,027.38.

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Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $992.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $692.02 and a one year high of $1,034.96. The stock's fifty day moving average is $938.80 and its 200-day moving average is $938.95.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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