Parker Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Parker Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,678 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 155,404 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 16.4% of Parker Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $115,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Towne Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $367.11 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $359.16 and its 200-day moving average is $329.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,966 shares of company stock worth $16,963,968. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.78.

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Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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