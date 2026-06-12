Parnassus Investments LLC Acquires 1,824,409 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 712.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,080,538 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,824,409 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.9% of Parnassus Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Home Depot worth $715,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Home Depot looks like a “good level” to own, which may reinforce confidence that the stock is attractive after recent weakness. Jim Cramer on Home Depot: “I Think That This Is a Good Level”

Jim Cramer said Home Depot looks like a “good level” to own, which may reinforce confidence that the stock is attractive after recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary highlighted Home Depot’s “wide moat” and long-term compounding potential, supporting the view that the company remains a high-quality defensive retailer. 1 Cyclical Dow Juggernaut With an Unshakable Moat to Buy

Additional commentary highlighted Home Depot’s “wide moat” and long-term compounding potential, supporting the view that the company remains a high-quality defensive retailer. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates slightly, but the revisions were small and still leave expectations near Wall Street’s current full-year EPS outlook, so the impact on sentiment appears limited.

Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates slightly, but the revisions were small and still leave expectations near Wall Street’s current full-year EPS outlook, so the impact on sentiment appears limited. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on Home Depot’s expansion efforts, including recent pro-focused acquisitions, suggests management is continuing to build scale and logistics capabilities, but the articles frame this as a longer-term strategy rather than an immediate catalyst. Home Depot's Expansion Play: Building Scale or Growth Story?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $326.71 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $325.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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