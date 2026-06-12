Parnassus Investments LLC Has $76.55 Million Holdings in TransUnion $TRU

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,724 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 75,587 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of TransUnion worth $76,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 292,452 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 45,840 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 87,701 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 43,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,178 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $140,388,000 after purchasing an additional 252,579 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $70,730.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,292.82. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $353,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,351.38. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 25,666 shares of company stock worth $1,843,542 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.29. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRU

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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