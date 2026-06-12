Parnassus Investments LLC Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561,579 shares of the company's stock after selling 292,937 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Marriott International worth $484,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canopy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,142 shares of the company's stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company's stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $397.06 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.55 and a 12-month high of $398.96. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $364.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.56. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $382.07.

Get Our Latest Report on MAR

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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