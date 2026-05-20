Partners Group Holding AG Buys New Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,389,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,119 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 741,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,618,000 after purchasing an additional 253,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,774,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,410,384,000 after purchasing an additional 230,820 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,525,000 after purchasing an additional 175,637 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 208,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 175,108 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Marriott International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marriott expanded its Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors offering through a new partnership with Outside Interactive, adding guest experience benefits tied to adventure travel across 350+ properties in the U.S. and Canada, which supports brand engagement and could help drive incremental demand. Article Title

Marriott expanded its Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors offering through a new partnership with Outside Interactive, adding guest experience benefits tied to adventure travel across 350+ properties in the U.S. and Canada, which supports brand engagement and could help drive incremental demand. Positive Sentiment: Marriott’s CFO is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley Travel & Leisure Conference on June 1, which can keep investor attention on the company and may reinforce management’s outlook. Article Title

Marriott’s CFO is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley Travel & Leisure Conference on June 1, which can keep investor attention on the company and may reinforce management’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: A Chicago landmark is reportedly being converted into a Marriott hotel, suggesting continued expansion of the brand and additional long-term pipeline growth. Article Title

A Chicago landmark is reportedly being converted into a Marriott hotel, suggesting continued expansion of the brand and additional long-term pipeline growth. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage highlighted Marriott’s outlook and broker sentiment, but the item is primarily a recap of analyst views rather than a clear new catalyst. Article Title

Wall Street coverage highlighted Marriott’s outlook and broker sentiment, but the item is primarily a recap of analyst views rather than a clear new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: An EVP sold 3,000 shares in an SEC-disclosed transaction. Insider sales can weigh on sentiment, but the size is modest relative to the executive’s remaining stake and does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 3,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $1,236,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,124,000. The trade was a 36.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $358.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $344.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.71. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.55 and a twelve month high of $380.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $376.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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