Partners Group Holding AG Has $34.84 Million Position in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Partners Group Holding AG lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498,234 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 36,410 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy accounts for about 2.4% of Partners Group Holding AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.16% of CMS Energy worth $34,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $80.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director Diane Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.70 per share, with a total value of $153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,769 shares in the company, valued at $212,382.30. This trade represents a 260.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,514.10. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,579,506. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $80.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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