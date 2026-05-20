Partners Group Holding AG Increases Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,055 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 35,013 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy accounts for approximately 2.5% of Partners Group Holding AG's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.06% of Sempra Energy worth $36,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Sempra Energy by 74.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 406 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $91.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $101.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $304,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,013.10. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Cynthia J. Warner acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.95 per share, with a total value of $232,375.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 11,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,048,011.25. This represents a 28.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $576,979 and have sold 13,439 shares valued at $1,243,713. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $104.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SRE

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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