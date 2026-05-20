Partners Group Holding AG Purchases 24,862 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,468 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 24,862 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.6% of Partners Group Holding AG's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG's holdings in Waste Management were worth $38,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 101.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $222.10 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $248.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 10.99%.The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.70%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 121 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $29,677.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,279,294.11. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 17,251 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $4,171,464.31. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,674,944.26. This represents a 28.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 35,296 shares of company stock worth $8,569,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Management from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Waste Management from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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