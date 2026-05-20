Partners Group Holding AG Purchases 75,187 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,910 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 75,187 shares during the period. Ares Management accounts for 4.8% of Partners Group Holding AG's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.13% of Ares Management worth $70,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ares Management alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,350,249 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $215,785,000 after acquiring an additional 129,368 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 704,069 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $113,799,000 after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 1,903.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 60,717 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 57,687 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 35,425.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 221,679 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $35,444,000 after purchasing an additional 221,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Ares Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ares Management from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARES

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian bought 480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.43 per share, with a total value of $59,726.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,801.62. This represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $121.12 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $112.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.54%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Ares Management's payout ratio is presently 251.16%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ares Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ares Management wasn't on the list.

While Ares Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here