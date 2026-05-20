Partners Group Holding AG Purchases Shares of 7,300 ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARM. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of ARM by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM opened at $223.15 on Wednesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $239.50. The firm has a market cap of $235.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 3.40. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $168.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.99.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $165.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.79.

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Insider Transactions at ARM

In other ARM news, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 9,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $1,495,744.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 273,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,021,428. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider William Abbey sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,199,094.70. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,589 shares of company stock worth $31,508,607.

ARM News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM with an outperform rating and a $300 price target , signaling meaningful upside from current levels and reinforcing the bullish view on Arm’s CPU and chip-IP growth opportunity.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM with an rating and a , signaling meaningful upside from current levels and reinforcing the bullish view on Arm’s CPU and chip-IP growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: MarketWatch reported that Bernstein sees Arm benefiting from a “renaissance of CPUs,” with the server CPU market potentially expanding sharply over the next several years, which supports the stock’s momentum. Article: Arm's stock could rise another 45% as the ‘renaissance of CPUs' takes hold, analyst says

MarketWatch reported that Bernstein sees Arm benefiting from a “renaissance of CPUs,” with the server CPU market potentially expanding sharply over the next several years, which supports the stock’s momentum. Positive Sentiment: Another market piece noted ARM was trading higher on Tuesday, extending a strong 2026 run as investors continue to favor semiconductor design and AI-related names. Article: Arm Holdings Has Doubled in 2026. Is It Outperforming Other Chip-IP Stocks Like Synopsys, Cadence, and Qualcomm?

Another market piece noted ARM was trading higher on Tuesday, extending a strong 2026 run as investors continue to favor semiconductor design and AI-related names. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced securities-fraud investigations tied to ARM after reports of U.S. antitrust scrutiny. These headlines add uncertainty, but they are investigations at an early stage rather than confirmed findings. Article: Securities Fraud Investigation Into Arm Holdings plc (ARM) Announced

Multiple law firms announced securities-fraud investigations tied to ARM after reports of U.S. antitrust scrutiny. These headlines add uncertainty, but they are investigations at an early stage rather than confirmed findings. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales by Richard Roy Grisenthwaite and William Abbey were disclosed, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards and a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which makes them less likely to be viewed as a negative operating signal.

Insider sales by Richard Roy Grisenthwaite and William Abbey were disclosed, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards and a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which makes them less likely to be viewed as a negative operating signal. Negative Sentiment: Yahoo Finance reported ARM fell on news of a possible U.S. antitrust probe, which could pressure investor sentiment if regulators increase scrutiny of Arm’s licensing model. Article: Arm Falls on Reported US Antitrust Probe

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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