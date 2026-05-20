Partners Group Holding AG Sells 53,298 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,389 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 53,298 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises approximately 2.7% of Partners Group Holding AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.16% of American Water Works worth $40,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company's stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $124.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.28 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company's fifty day moving average price is $133.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. American Water Works's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price target on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "hold" rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $137.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $139.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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