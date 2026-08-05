Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,394 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,324 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Baldwin Insurance Group worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 371.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,734 shares of the company's stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 200,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,964,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 189,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company's stock.

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Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The company had revenue of $492.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Baldwin Insurance Group's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Baldwin Insurance Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Baldwin Insurance Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWIN

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $2,756,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company's stock.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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