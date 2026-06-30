Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 2,781 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 112.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,805 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,587,535,000 after acquiring an additional 94,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,317,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,464,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,343,683,000 after purchasing an additional 234,436 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,193,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $879,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,551 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after buying an additional 1,883,769 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $874.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Trending Headlines about Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,300 from $1,000 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to run. Benzinga report on Cantor Fitzgerald upgrade

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,300 from $1,000 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to run. Positive Sentiment: Melius Research initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $1,600 price target, reinforcing the view that Seagate could benefit further from AI infrastructure spending and tight memory supply. Yahoo Finance company news for Jun 29, 2026

Melius Research initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $1,600 price target, reinforcing the view that Seagate could benefit further from AI infrastructure spending and tight memory supply. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Seagate as one of the leading AI infrastructure and memory stocks, with commentary pointing to strong earnings trends and structural demand from cloud and AI customers. Zacks article on AI infrastructure stocks

Multiple articles highlighted Seagate as one of the leading AI infrastructure and memory stocks, with commentary pointing to strong earnings trends and structural demand from cloud and AI customers. Positive Sentiment: Seagate’s plan to redeem $150.7 million of exchangeable notes due 2028 should modestly improve the balance sheet and reduce future debt-related risk. Yahoo Finance article on debt redemption

Seagate’s plan to redeem $150.7 million of exchangeable notes due 2028 should modestly improve the balance sheet and reduce future debt-related risk. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggested the stock may already reflect a lot of the good news, with one Seeking Alpha piece arguing Seagate is performing well but leaves limited upside from current levels. Seeking Alpha article on Seagate valuation

Some commentary suggested the stock may already reflect a lot of the good news, with one Seeking Alpha piece arguing Seagate is performing well but leaves limited upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Another market note said Seagate has benefited from a broader memory shortage and stronger pricing, but the article focused more on the industry backdrop than on a new company-specific catalyst. MarketBeat article on memory stocks

Seagate Technology Trading Up 7.6%

NASDAQ STX opened at $968.53 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $827.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.71. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $138.30 and a twelve month high of $1,145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $217.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,768 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,556,175.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 327,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,277,188.23. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $870,507.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,776,015.10. This trade represents a 18.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,069 shares of company stock worth $107,161,712. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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