Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,173 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $226.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $241.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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