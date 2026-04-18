Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 7,570 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,425 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 2,424 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 429,985 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $184.08 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.33 and a 52-week high of $214.71. The stock has a market cap of $366.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.34 and a 200-day moving average of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business's revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: High yield and income appeal — Coverage highlights Chevron as a top dividend stock and notes very attractive forward yields for early buyers, supporting investor demand for income. Read More.

High yield and income appeal — Coverage highlights Chevron as a top dividend stock and notes very attractive forward yields for early buyers, supporting investor demand for income. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong balance sheet and capital resilience — Analysts and commentary rank Chevron just behind Exxon on financial strength, suggesting it can withstand oil‑price swings and sustain buybacks/dividends. Read More.

Strong balance sheet and capital resilience — Analysts and commentary rank Chevron just behind Exxon on financial strength, suggesting it can withstand oil‑price swings and sustain buybacks/dividends. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Buy‑the‑dip sentiment and options trade ideas — Several outlets and services are pitching CVX as a tactical buy after the pullback, which could attract short‑term dip buyers. Read More.

Buy‑the‑dip sentiment and options trade ideas — Several outlets and services are pitching CVX as a tactical buy after the pullback, which could attract short‑term dip buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Hess acquisition seen as strategically accretive — Analysis argues the $53B Hess deal may have been timed well and should add production and cash flow over time, supporting long‑term upside. Read More.

Hess acquisition seen as strategically accretive — Analysis argues the $53B Hess deal may have been timed well and should add production and cash flow over time, supporting long‑term upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison — A note compares Petrobras and Chevron, highlighting Petrobras’ growth edge; useful for investors weighing growth vs stability but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Peer comparison — A note compares Petrobras and Chevron, highlighting Petrobras’ growth edge; useful for investors weighing growth vs stability but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/bill developments — The House passed H.R. 6409 relating to foreign emissions treatment; impact on Chevron is uncertain and longer‑term if enacted. Read More.

Regulatory/bill developments — The House passed H.R. 6409 relating to foreign emissions treatment; impact on Chevron is uncertain and longer‑term if enacted. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Immediate oil‑price shock and Strait reopening — Markets rallied broadly but oil prices fell after the Strait of Hormuz reopened, prompting a pullback in oil majors including Chevron. Read More.

Immediate oil‑price shock and Strait reopening — Markets rallied broadly but oil prices fell after the Strait of Hormuz reopened, prompting a pullback in oil majors including Chevron. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and short‑term selling — A reported analyst downgrade contributed to yesterday’s slide and continues to pressure the name amid lower oil. Read More.

Analyst downgrade and short‑term selling — A reported analyst downgrade contributed to yesterday’s slide and continues to pressure the name amid lower oil. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Headline risk from Iran war developments — Commentary notes that signs the Iran‑driven risk premium is easing (or the war ending) reduced the war‑related premium that had boosted CVX, producing volatility. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,093.66. This represents a 88.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,920,217.10. This represents a 89.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 779,407 shares of company stock worth $145,972,971. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here