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Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its Palantir stake by 18.9% to 37,626 shares (worth $6.688M), representing roughly 0.8% of the firm's portfolio and its 25th-largest holding.
  • Heavy insider selling continues: insiders disposed of 1,029,879 shares (≈$137.7M) over the past 90 days, including Shyam Sankar's 168,004-share sale, leaving corporate insiders with 9.23% ownership.
  • Palantir beat Q4 estimates with revenue up ~70% year-over-year to $1.41B and EPS of $0.25, but the stock carries a high valuation (PE ≈232) and mixed analyst views, with a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target near $197.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Palantir Technologies.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 778.7% in the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% during the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company's stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company's stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,548 shares of the company's stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,672,795.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,340,976.12. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $146.39 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $207.52. The stock's fifty day moving average is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average is $165.10. The company has a market capitalization of $350.12 billion, a PE ratio of 232.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Mizuho cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $197.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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