Patten Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $448.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.3%

AMD stock opened at $517.82 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73. The company has a market capitalization of $844.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.47. The business's 50 day moving average price is $466.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here