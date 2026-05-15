PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 6,801 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,801 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $4,292,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock valued at $246,707,719 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $182.83.

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Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $147.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $144.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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