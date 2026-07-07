Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Shares Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,729 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up about 2.3% of Sather Financial Group Inc's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned 0.65% of Paycom Software worth $37,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 946.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 154 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $159.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:PAYC traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 226,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,744. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $248.95. The business's 50-day moving average is $133.28 and its 200-day moving average is $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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