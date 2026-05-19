Payden & Rygel Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Payden & Rygel raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 530.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gambit Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,036.8% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 43,618 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 916.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 101,108 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 91,160 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 887.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 870.6% in the fourth quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $366,932.20. This trade represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.64. The firm has a market cap of $377.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

More Netflix News

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About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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