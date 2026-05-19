Payden & Rygel Trims Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Payden & Rygel trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,600 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel owned 0.05% of Jacobs Solutions worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 828.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,988 shares of the company's stock worth $174,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,068 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 68.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,843 shares of the company's stock worth $168,194,000 after purchasing an additional 525,291 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,573,000. Amundi raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 75.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 601,131 shares of the company's stock worth $92,109,000 after purchasing an additional 257,767 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 412,481 shares of the company's stock worth $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

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Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $113.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Jacobs Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CEO Robert V. Pragada acquired 3,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 25,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,399,390.72. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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