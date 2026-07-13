PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,458 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 23,516 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in PayPal were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 20,439 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in PayPal by 186.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 174,899 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 113,802 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 110,820 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PayPal by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 195,337 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 124,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,325,762.57. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $78,443.56. This represents a 45.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $46.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on PayPal from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $53.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

Trending Headlines about PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here