PBCay One RSC Ltd Takes $52.13 Million Position in TransUnion $TRU

PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 607,938 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $52,131,000. TransUnion makes up 9.2% of PBCay One RSC Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PBCay One RSC Ltd owned about 0.31% of TransUnion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,056,903 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,596,587,000 after buying an additional 517,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TransUnion by 62.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,781,771 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $568,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,425 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,768,902 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $323,185,000 after acquiring an additional 205,449 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in TransUnion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,602,070 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $308,877,000 after acquiring an additional 65,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in TransUnion by 10.3% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,504,669 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $293,621,000 after acquiring an additional 328,541 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $35,965.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,067.59. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,520. The trade was a 18.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,729 shares of company stock worth $1,387,839. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Read Our Latest Report on TRU

TransUnion Stock Up 0.3%

TransUnion stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The firm's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Further Reading

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