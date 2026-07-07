Peak Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 189.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,618 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,402 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $192.75. 20,199,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,181,125. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $158.39 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company's 50-day moving average is $210.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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