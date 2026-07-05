Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Essex Bank increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 147,300 shares of company stock valued at $119,422,004 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $975.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $876.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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